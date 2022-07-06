National Petroleum recalls 300 gas regulators

News

NP LPG delivery trucks at Natpet House, NP, Sea Lots in April. NP has recalled faulty LPG gas regulators. – FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS

National Petroleum (NP) is recalling 300 CGAS C-20 Jumbo Low Pressure LPG regulators, which has a manufacturing defect.

John Gormandy, general manager, lubricants, advised the public to return the regulators, and strongly advised against tampering with them.

“I do not want to encourage the public to do any tampering with the regulators. I know there are some who feel they would know about the regulators but we are advising that people bring back the regulators and we will replace it,” he said Tuesday.

Gormandy said the on/off switch at the top of the regulators were put on backwards, meaning that when it indicates that the regulator is off, it is actually on, and vice versa.

“The regulator in its functional state still meets the specifications, but it does not meet our standard in that we need to ensure that when issue it to people, off means off and on means on.”

In a newspaper advertisement NP said it is facilitating the return or replacement of the regulators at its customer service department at NP House, Sea Lots, Port of Spain, from Mondays to Fridays between 7 am and 2 pm.

People are asked to walk with identification and their bills, but Gormandy said if customers do not their bills, they may walk with their IDs.

The facilitation will continue until August 31.