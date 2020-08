State owned Na­tion­al En­er­gy, which has as its man­date the con­cep­tu­al­i­sa­tion, pro­mo­tion, de­vel­op­ment and fa­cil­i­ta­tion of en­er­gy-based and down­stream in­dus­tries in Trinidad and To­ba­go has on­ly de­liv­ered one project in the last twelve years and none in the last five years.