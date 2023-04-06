Natco hosts health, safety expo at Shaw Park

News

THE National Shoe and Occupational Solutions Ltd (Natco) hosted their second health and safety training seminar and expo on Wednesday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Wednesday in an effort to raise awareness for health and safety among Tobagonians.

Natco’s Business Improvement Officer Laffesha Phillips told Newsday, April is usually designated as the “Month of Safety” in Tobago, and her organisation was delighted to have been given the opportunity to support and collaborate with the Tobago OSH (Occupational Safety and Health) Agency.

“This training will give the public, specifically Tobago, the opportunity to understand the importance of health and safety.

“We have continued to embrace the chance to give back to Tobago, because it allows us to realise our objective of ensuring that we sustain and maintain a symbiotic relationship with the environment where we conduct business.”

She said Natco provided head-to-toe safety gear and supplies.

“We have hard-hats, glasses, respirators, safety vests, gloves, drill-cotton clothing, FR clothing and safety boots.”

She added that Natco also reached out to private and public companies across the island, including the THA OSH department, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Value Optical, which all had booths at the expo.

At TEMA’s booth, communications officer Zynara Llewellyn said: “We are here to give information about the different hazards, disasters, and preparations for them.”

Visitors to the booth were given brochures and the chance to win items such as water bottles and notepads by answering questions on disaster preparedness.