Narine lifts TKR into 6ixty final vs Patriots

Sunil Narine. Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will meet in the final of the SKYEXCH 6ixty men’s tournament from 5.30 pm at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday.

In the second semifinal on Sunday, TKR got past Barbados Royals by three wickets with eight balls to spare.

Royals made 101/5 in their ten overs with Rahkeem Cornwall hitting four fours and three sixes in his innings of 36 off 15 deliveries.

Corbin Bosch also helped the Royals get past the 100-run mark with 21 off 17 balls.

Medium pacer Terrance Hinds was the chief destroyer for TKR grabbing 3/13 in two overs. Skipper Sunil Narine, in his first match of the tournament, was a frugal 0/15 in his two overs of spin.

TKR got home comfortably scoring 104/3 in 8.4 overs. Opening batsman Narine belted four fours and two sixes in his knock of 35 off 16 deliveries.

Narine just joined the team after playing in the Hundred tournament in England. Fellow opener Tion Webster contributed 27 off 13.

Fast bowler Obed McCoy tried to limit the TKR batsmen with 1/19 in two overs.

In the earlier semifinal, Patriots defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by three wickets to advance to the final.

Tallawahs posted 122/4 in their ten overs batting first. Fabian Allen struck a destructive 82 not out off 33 balls to lead the way for Tallawahs. He cracked three fours and nine sixes.

Fast bowler Dominic Drakes was the best bowler for Patriots taking 1/15 in two overs.

In response, opener Andre Fletcher struck 60 not out off 30 balls with five fours and five sixes to guide Patriots to 123/3 in 9.2 overs.

Evin Lewis chipped in with 21 off eight balls and Nicholson Gordon took 2/35 in two overs for the Tallawahs.