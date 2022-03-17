Naps, Lakshmi Girls’ students get President’s Medals

News

Niall Hosein of Naparima College and Nikeesha Nancoo of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College have been recommended for the President’s Medals in 2021.

The Ministry of Education announced this just before 7 pm on Wednesday in a news release. It also announced that 100 students were awarded scholarships for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) 2021.

Hosein was named top performing student in environmental studies, information and communication technology, mathematics, and natural sciences.

Nancoo topped in business studies, creative and performing studies, general studies, language studies, humanities, and technical studies.

The ministry said of the 100 scholarships, 66 per cent were awarded to female students while 34 per cent were awarded to male students.

The largest number of scholarships –ten – went to Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, followed by Naparima Girls’ High School and St Augustine Girls’ High School with nine each.

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly described the moment as a phenomenal achievement for the students, “especially given the challenges of the last two years that would have affected their mode of education and forced them to adapt quickly.

She said, “This is testament to their discipline and resilience. I also congratulate their teachers and parents for their support”