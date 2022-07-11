Naparima MP to PM: Do like UK, Sri Lanka prime ministers and step down

News

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. –

Just as two prime ministers —Boris Johnson of the UK and Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka— resigned amid scandals, economic decline and unrest, Naparima MP Rodney Charles is calling on the prime minister to do the same.

Charles said this during Sunday’s weekly media briefing at the Opposition Leader’s office at Charles Street, Port of Spain.

“He must step down before it is too late,” Charles said.

“Dr Rowley, the buck stops with you. Do like Boris Johnson and take the right action. Do like Wickremesinghe and go.”

The United National Congress (UNC) MP said this country is in a crisis. He repeatedly criticised Rowley and his Cabinet and accused them of failing the country.

With the crime rate increasing and social ills plaguing people, Charles said it might be best if the country’s name was changed from “T&T to TT (Tombstone Territory).”

He referred to Rowley as a “non-performer,” saying his policies do not make any sense.

The policies are “Pontius Pilate-like,” designed merely to distract from the disaster of crime in the country.

“You are now minded to blame parents for poor parenting. How can you blame parents and not accept responsibility for not providing our breadwinners in our families with decent, well-paying jobs?”

Charles responded to Rowley who recently said he is considering crime and violence be treated as a public health emergency.

The opposition MP questioned whether the comment was “a scheme” to hand over the National Security portfolio to the Health Minister.

“Do not wait for riots against your failed policies to become the norm in TT Dr Rowley. Do not wait for the murder rate to reach 1,000 annually.

“Do not wait for gangs to take over and control large parts of our urban areas. Do not wait for all of TT to become stink and dutty under your watch.”

Charles charged that under a UNC-led government, changes would be implemented for the betterment of all.

One such change would be increasing qualifications for entering the police service to at least an associate degree or equivalent.

The opposition pledged to have mandatory continuous training programmes, requiring all police officers to get gun training at specified periods, or compulsory training in de-escalation approaches in crowd-control management.

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram was also at the conference.

Like Charles, Ratiram made several allegations against the Government.

Once again, Ratiram referred to a recent attack at sea and called on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to adequately resource the Coast Guard officers to “effectively do their job.”

He also called on the Government to do more for the agriculture sector.