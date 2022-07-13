Namdevco: Price hike in vegetables due to adverse weather

News

In this file photo, this elderly man is seen purchasing paw-paw at the Namdevco market at Harris Promenade San Fernando.

THE National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) says the recent increase in the prices of local vegetables is due to recent adverse weather conditions experienced throughout the country.

The early onset of the rainy season and continuous daily rainfall, it said in a press release on Wednesday, prevented farmers from land preparation activities.

Namdevco said reports indicate that farmers remain unable to prepare lands due to excessive moisture in the fields. Investigations also revealed the unavailability of certain planting materials and seeds which directly impacts production level.

Despite these contributing factors, price behaviour for the year, thus far has been comparatively lower than that of previous years.

Namdevco said it continues to remain committed to leading TT in agricultural marketing and agribusiness solutions that will contribute to the social and economic well-being of all our stakeholders.