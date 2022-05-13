Nalis, YTEPP partner to improve access to technology

News

File photo: The National Library

The National Library and Information System (Nalis) and the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) signed a memorandum of co-operation on Thursday at Nalis, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

It will join both organisations to provide easier access of information to those doing courses at YTEPP, through the use of technology.

At the brief signing ceremony, chairman of the board of YTEPP Thora Best said, “Everything we were looking for was right here, grown right in our front yard.”

She said this was realised when YTEPP tried adjusting to the digital shift to keep operating during the covid19 pandemic, and said Nalis had everything needed to make it happen. Best said she considered the formalisation of the partnership “an early 35th birthday present to YTEPP,” since it was established in June 1998.

Executive director of Nalis Paula Greene said the partnership was long awaited because of the need to provide information and educational resources. She said she had seen many people grow and benefit from different careers they pursued.

Greene recalled meeting a woman whose success stood out.

“I recently met a businesswoman that for years, every lunchtime, she’d go into the adult library upstairs to read the library’s cookbooks and use the computer to type her business plans. She subsequently went on to open her own catering business, obtaining contracts from both private and public sectors.”

Greene believed the partnership came at an appropriate time, given the pandemic and Nalis wanting to have resources ready to be accessed through its locations, website and even social media interactions. She said it hopes to launch more initiatives to further develop the population and country.

Chairman of Nalis Neil Parsanlal said he is in talks with the Ministry of Youth Development to construct more libraries and YTEPP locations in every underserved area possible.

He said, “This is so all of our children, wherever they find themselves, will have access to this digital literary programme.”