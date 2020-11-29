Next Post

Govt deports 160 more Venezuelans

Sun Nov 29 , 2020
The swift de­por­ta­tion of 160 Venezue­lans by the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty late Sat­ur­day came on the cusp of a planned meet­ing be­tween Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and Venezuela’s Pres­i­dent Nicholas Maduro. The de­por­ta­tion al­so fol­lows the fi­as­co last week in which 27 Venezue­lans, in­clud­ing 16 mi­nors, were es­cort­ed […]

