As the Venezuelan migrant crisis worsens, attorney Nafeesa Mohammed who is representing migrant groups in court is warning the Government to be careful with its words so as not to stir up xenophobia against foreigners.
Sun Nov 29 , 2020
The swift deportation of 160 Venezuelans by the Ministry of National Security late Saturday came on the cusp of a planned meeting between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro. The deportation also follows the fiasco last week in which 27 Venezuelans, including 16 minors, were escorted […]