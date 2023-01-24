N.I.S. Preparing to host consultations on pension reform

Black Immigrant Daily News

The National Insurance Services (N.I.S) is preparing to host another in its series of consultations focusing on Pension reform, later this week.

Communications and Customer Services Manager at the NIS, Aviar Charles tells NBC News that the consultations with pensioners began in 2022 and will continue this Friday January 27th.

She says the issue of Pension Reform is very important and the NIS is seeking feedback from pensioners on this issue.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PENSIONERS1.mp3

Miss Charles says this Friday’s Pension Reform Consultation will be held specifically with pensioners and it will take place at the National Insurance Services conference Room commencing at 10:00am.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PENSIONERS2.mp3

