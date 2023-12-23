Mystery grows around UWI Student’s sudden death

News

Khadeeja Taylor –

A process that was supposed to provide clarity on the death of a Pleasantville girl has now raised more questions.

Khadeeja Taylor, 22, died on Thursday morning after suffering for two weeks from what her mother believes was a demonic possession.

Documents provided by her mother to Newsday showed she died from hypovolemic shock (severe blood loss) from an upper gastrointestinal haemorrhage (bleeding commonly caused by ulcers) and a clinical psychiatric disorder. This is based on an autopsy conducted at the San Fernando General Hospital on Friday.

However, a well-placed senior police source questioned how a pathologist would be able to determine a psychological cause of death from a physical examination and why it would be listed on the certificate.

A physician with experience in hospitals told Newsday a psychiatric issue is a “diagnosis of exclusion” which would have likely been made in the absence of any physical explanations for the behaviour in the autopsy like abnormalities, like a tumour, in the brain.

However, the source said it was unusual for the psychiatric disorder to be included in the death certificate of someone who was not previously diagnosed with the condition.

Taylor died at the Siparia Health Facility on Thursday morning after she and her mother, Jennifer Sandy-Thomas spent almost a week at a Siparia spiritual healer who was treating her for a demonic possession they believed was placed on her by someone with ill intent.

Sandy-Thomas told Newsday later that day that her daughter displayed unusual behaviour.

Among them were attacking relatives, pulling her hair out, claiming to be the devil while speaking in unrecognisable languages, banging her head on the ground and cursing relatives.

On Thursday, Sandy-Thomas told Newsday she believed there was no medical diagnosis that could explain the behaviour she witnessed – especially from her daughter who, she said, never behaved in such a manner before.

“I can’t see somebody going by somebody who don’t know somebody, and saying, ‘I want to do this child that, because I jealous and I want her brain and I want her looks.’

“It’s like they sacrifice my child.

“It (that kind of thing) going on. And don’t tell me it ain’t going on and them thing is medical.

“Everything is not medical.

“Everything can’t be just written away, ‘Oh, it’s this, it’s that.’ It’s spiritual: people going by evil people to do people evil things,” she said.

The police source said the autopsy results did not reveal anything that pointed towards murder.

However, they said a full investigation would be conducted to see if there was any liability that could be assigned for Taylor’s death.

The source said the South Western Division would conduct the investigation with oversight from the Homicide Bureau.