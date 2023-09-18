MV Cabo Star repaired

News

MV Cabo Star – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Repairs to the seabridge cargo vessel the MV Cabo Star have been completed, the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) said in a press release on September 18.

The release said the owners are awaiting the outcome of an inspection scheduled for September 18 by the Classification Society, RINA (Registro Italiano Navale), before certifying the vessel for safe operations.

It said as soon as the certification is obtained, the vessel will be back in service

On August 23, a fire broke out onboard after the boat left Scarborough at 11.23 pm. The PATT in a statement said the fire originated in the engine room but the crew isolated and extinguished it. No injuries were reported.