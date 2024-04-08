Muslims want prayer room at ANR Robinson Airport

News

Tobago Muslim Organisation director Kameel Ali. File photo –

HEAD of the Tobago Muslim community Kameel Ali says this year’s Eid ul-Fitr observance will be another prayer-filled event, befitting the sanctity of the occasion.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is the month in which fasting was made compulsory and it is also the month in which the Quran was revealed,” he told Newsday.

“It is a month of reflection. It is a month of giving. It is a month of charity. It is a month of extra prayer. It is a month of patience. There are so many things you learn during the month of Ramadhan.

“It is such a beautiful month of peace and tranquillity, giving and sharing. There is so much of fellowship.”

Ali said the April 10 observance will again be held at the community’s Masjid al Tawbah mosque in Hampden Road, Lowlands.

After the prayer session, which is expected to begin at 8am, there will be an official function featuring addresses from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and officials from the Bahai faith, Seventh-Day Adventists and others.

Asked about his Eid wish, Ali said the community is lobbying for a prayer room at the ANR Robinson International Airport, for not just its own members, but non-Muslims as well.

“So many people pass through the airport, and there is not a prayer room. Sometimes, when people pass through, they want to do their devotions and there is no place to go. Even while waiting for flights generally they can do their devotions.”

Ali said Muslims would also like the THA to consider developing a plot of land for another cemetery for public use on the island.

“Since after covid19, the cemeteries have been overflowing, and I know the chief secretary spoke about this.”

He said the Muslims have a small plot in Bacolet.

“But it is filled to capacity right now. Even if one examines the other cemeteries, they would see how filled they are, because after covid there were so many deaths in Tobago.”

Ali said Tobago’s Muslim community is growing.

“We started in 1972, with just about ten people, and now we have approximately 300. We have a very mixed community, and we are closely knit.”