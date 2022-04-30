Music Festival features Tobago on Day 3

Tobago

Jake Salloum performing the song ‘Auf Flugelin Des Gesanges(off fluden dis gezanth) by Felix Mendelssohn’ – ROGER JACOB

Day Three of the TT Music Festival 2022 Championships featured a mix of instrumental and vocal categories. The focus was on Tobago as many of the contestants from the sister isle came to Queen’s Hall to perform.

Many performed in categories which had occurred on previous days. In the Piano Solo category for 19 years and under, Debra Amatu performed the test pieces Ou L’On entend un vielle bolte a musique by D de Severac and Le ballet des poussins dans leurs coques from Pictures at an Exhibition by M Mussorgsky. She was also the only performer in the woodwind solos category for 19 years and under, playing Morceau de concurs by Gabriel Faure.

Klavier Simpson and Keanne Job sang the test piece Under the Greenwood Tree by R Quilter and W Shakespeare for the girls vocal solo category for 16-19 years, while Teray Wilmot performed We Can Make A Difference by Clifford Crawley for the boys vocal solo for 11-12 years.

Zemariah Jones-Blackman plays Sonata in E minor Allegro – Antonio Vivaldi – ROGER JACOB

In the girls vocal solo category for seven-ten years, Khalea Alfred and Isabelle Sheppard performed the test piece Song For A Baby sister by W. H. Anderson and R. H. Grenville, and in the girls vocal solo category for 11-13 years, Kernique Horsford and Eden Mohammed sang the test piece Close Thine Eyes by Mary Plumstead and King Charles I

The contemporary religious solo category for boys or girls 16-19 years, Emiel Joseph sang Is There Anybody Here arranged by Roland M Carter, and Klavier Simpson sang Goodness of God by Johnson, Ingram, Fielding, Casy and Johnson, arranged by Ed Kerr.

Keanne Job gave a haunting performance of Once Upon a December by Stephen Flaherty in the musical theatre solo category for boys or girls 16-19 years.

Kevia Webster performed Get Up and Go by Brian Bonsor in the recorder solo category 15 years and under.

In the Steel pan solo category, tenor or double tenor/seconds for 15 years and under, Jovan Daniel was initially unable to play his piece, Allegro in F by Handel, from memory but was able to return and play it fluently. Daniella Maharaj played with the same piece with a score but did not seem to need it.

Clarice Beeput, OP-A9 Vocal Recital, – ROGER JACOB

The folk song solo category for 19 years and under brought movement and colour to the stage, as the performers dressed in colourful costumes. They were accompanied by piano, djembe, maracas and shakers.

Ihouma Straughn-George gave a strong performance of Zeela, a woman who beat her mother, arranged by Annette Alfred, while Klavier Simpson sang Belinda’s Plight, about a pretty girl who would not get married if she wasn’t married by August. Koquice Davidson, gave a strong performance of the Tobago folk tune Clara Thief, about a girl who steals from Springfield Great House and is punished for it.

The Trinidadian performers then continued performances in their categories.

In the acoustic guitar solo category for 15 years and under, Anna Persad performed Suite No. 1 by J S Bach, Joshua Francis performed The Scientist by Coldplay (Martin, Buckland, Champion, and Berryman), and Azariah Stapleton played Musette, arranged by Batchelor.

In the acoustic guitar solo category for 19 years and under, Nicholas Gooding played Romanze by Niccolo Paginini, and Anisa Halliday played Just The Two Of Us by Grover Washington Jr.

Aaron Mathias played Jam Bouree by David Stowell in the brass solo category 15 years and under.

Clarice Beeput performing Si mes vers avaient des ailies (ells) – Reynaldo Hahn – ROGER JACOB

In the orchestral instrument solo category, Sarah Persad on violin gave a lively performance of Concerto No 7 in F by Antonio Vivaldi, Debra Amata played a haunting rendition of Sonata for Flute and Piano II Cantilena by Francis Poulenc and Jason Andrews played Aria by Eugene Bozza on tenor saxophone.

The final two categories saw contestants playing multiple pieces as part of their performances.

In the instrumental recital category, Tasmin-Jade King on violin played Partita No 3 in E – Gigue by J. S. Bach, Serenade by Gaspar Casado, and Un Poco Triste by Josef Suk.

Diamanda Garnes on piano gave a confident performance of Prelude No 1 by J S Bach, Polonaise Opus 40 no. 1 by Chopin, Gymnopédie no. 1 by Erik Setie, and Danza Española no.5 – Andaluza by Enrique Granados.

Chaela Lewis on steelpan played The Little Cloud by Jeannine Remy, Fiddle Faddle by Leroy Anderson arranged by Jeannine Remy, Valse in C Flat Minor by Chopin, and Chopsticks by C Owen arranged by R Hicks adapted by M Clement.

In the vocal recital category for upper and lower voices, the performers, all women, wore elaborate gowns which befitted the classical and operatic pieces they performed.

Friday April 29 th 2022. – ROGER JACOB

Clarice Beeput sang Er Ist’s by Hugo Wolf, Beau Soir by Claude Debussy, Der Gartner by Hugo Wolfe and Eduard Morike, Nana by Manuel De Falla, and Adina’s Cavainta by Gaetona Donizetti.

Melodie Lawrence performed Ridente La Calma by W Mozart, Als luise die briefe ihres ungetreuen by W Mozart, Die forelle by Franz Schubert, Au bord de l’eau by Gabriel Faure, and De los alamos vengo, madre by Joaquin Rodrigo.

Jaydelle Baird’s powerful voice resonated through the hall as she performed O Divine Redeemer by Gounod, Zueignung by Strauss, Che Faro senza Eurydice by Gluck and Dido’s Lament by Purcell.