Murders in Sangre Grande, Chaguanas

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

INVESTIGATIONS are also continuing into a murder of Phillip Clarke, alias “Piper.”

He was one of two men shot overnight. In the other incident, a man only identified as Dirk, was found lying face down in a pool of blood at Walker Street, Sangre Grande.

Clarke, 38, who was unemployed, was shot at his Trainline Road, Longdenville, home around 4 pm on June 28.

His sister, Thelma Guevarra, 45, of Thompson Street, Palmiste, told the police she was inside of Clarke’s home, when she began hearing loud explosions coming from outside of the building.

Upon checking, she saw Clarke lying in a pool of blood opposite the house, on the roadway. He was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clarke was placed in a vehicle and taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility accident and emergency department, where he was attended to by Dr Mc Coon. He was pronounced dead around 4.08 pm.

PC’s Baccus and Raymond of the Chaguanas CID responded to a report from the Central Operations Unit, Chaguanas, of a man nursing gunshot wounds being brought to the health facility. The cops visited the facility where they met and interviewed Gueverra.

Investigations are continuing into both murders.