Murdered vendor’s father still grieving as DNA confirms remains

Denzel Matthew, father of murdered vendor Ako Matthew walks away from Forensics Science Centre in St James after receiving the DNA tests from the remains of his son, whose body was found off a precipice on North Coast Road , Maracas in April. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

While he is grateful to receive the remains of his son, Denzel Matthew says he and his family are still pained by the nature of his death.

The body of Matthew’s son, Ako Matthew, 34, was found over a precipice off the North Coast Road, Maracas, on April 25, days after he went missing.

The remains of Robin Sancho Jr, 21 and Alexsia Edwards, 21 were found nearby.

They were badly decomposed and could only be identified via DNA testing. This was done by comparing a swab from Ako Matthew’s father and a sample of tissue from bone material among the remains.

The elder Matthew visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, where he received confirmation that the remains were those of his son.

“We got through with the custody of the body today.

“This is a really stressful and painful thing but say what, we’re glad to get it now.

“The wound for me is still there and his mother is taking it on.”

Matthew said they intended to hold a small service for his son. He is expected to be cremated.

On May 18, 37-year-old Kwasi Matthew was charged with Matthew’s murder after he surrendered to police in Chaguanas.