Murdered pig farmer’s spouse to killers: God will avenge me

THE girlfriend of Jermaine “Thinners” King, who was killed on Sunday morning, says she will leave vengeance to the Lord.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Johnelle Weekes had this message for King’s killers: “Allyuh leave five children fatherless. We don’t want revenge, God will take it for us.”

Weekes said their first child turned seven on Monday and their children have all been asking for their father. King and Weekes have four daughters and a son together.

King, who lived at Limers Corner, Laventille, moved to Carlsen Field where he reared pigs. He left his home Saturday to make deliveries, Weekes said.

King was found slumped behind the wheel of his car at St Barbs Road, Laventille, just after midnight on Sunday.

Police reported that residents heard gunshots and later found King dead.

Weekes said there was a track connecting Limers Corner and St Barbs Road and believed her boyfriend, after spending time with relatives at Limers Corner was on his way home when he was killed. She said the only thing of value taken from him was his cellphone.

King was described as a hard-working man who, apart from farming, was a CEPEP worker.