Murdered Morvant man’s daughter, 6, tells family: He’s watching over me

The six-year-old daughter of a murdered Morvant man has told relatives she feels her father is watching over her from heaven.

The girl’s father, Iko Callender, 29, was gunned down in Chinapoo, Morvant, on Friday night.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and called the police, who took Callender to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Callender’s relatives said his daughter was saddened her father’s death but was taking it in her stride.

“She says he is looking down at her already. She is dealing with his death really mature(ly). She might be six years old, but she is more mature than her age.”

Asked what could have led to Callender’s murder, one relative said he was threatened some time ago but did not elaborate.

They said Callender worked several small jobs to support himself and his family.

Another relative said Callender was perceptive about his environment.

“He used to see things. He used to see and feel for people who may be in trouble. He had a kind of sixth sense where he could see something coming from a distance.”

When asked to comment on the crime rate, one relative said she felt the authorities were not taking seriously the danger citizens faced .

“I’m sorry to say it, but the way this country is going, they (those in authority) don’t care about us.

“They’re not putting the citizens first, they’re not listening to us, So this is how it is.

“Trinidad is too small for this. I will be 54 in June and I lost a family member, Kernel Job, in 2013, so I know. He died when he was 27, just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

There have been 118 murders for the year thus far, compared to 108 for the same period last year.