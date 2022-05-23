Murdered Morvant man shot 15 times

News

Police are probing the murder of a 39-year-old Morvant man on Monday morning.

Police said Lyndon La Touche was walking along Flamingo Street at around 11 am when he was approached by a man wearing a black hoodie, who shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw La Touche bleeding.

Morvant police and members of the North Eastern Division Task Force visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared La Touche dead.

Investigators said La Touche was shot 15 times.

No motive has been established for the murder.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.