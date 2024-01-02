Murder victim’s mother: He was killed for not joining a gang

News

Police and crime scene investigators at the scene of Trinidad and Tobago’s first murder for 2024 at St Barbs Road, Belmont, on New Year’s Day. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Adundi ‘Stems’ Telemaque brought in the new year by lighting fireworks, drinking and spending quality time with his mother, girlfriend and two children.

He planned on visiting the US later this year with his children, but by New Year’s morning, he was shot and killed.

Deborah Williams, Telemaque’s mother, fought back tears as she spoke with Newsday on Tuesday at the Forensic Science Centre, saying the 41-year-old WASA labourer was her first child.

“In 2022, they first shot him in the hip and then last year, they shot him in his arm. Every time they shot him, he drove himself to the hospital.”

His mother says both shootings were a result of him not wanting to join a neighbourhood gang. She said when he bought a new car, the threats intensified. Williams said her son was strong-willed, and after both incidents, he still refused to take up his uncle’s offer to migrate to the US.

“The latest thing was that he had to pay them $1,000 every time he got paid. He told them no. He was building a house, he had his 14-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter to take care of. He lived for those two children.”

Telemaque, the country’s first murder victim for 2024, was described by his mother as loving, hard-working and generous. She said since his death on Monday, several people have visited her home and shared stories of his generosity.

Williams said on Monday, around 7 am, her son walked out of their home to throw out garbage. While walking through the alley that links St Barb’s Road and Belle Eau Road in Belmont, he was ambushed by three men and shot in the head several times.

“I see him lying down on the ground on his belly. You know how it feels to see your child lying down on the ground like that? It mashed me up, he was no wicked fella.”

Williams said her son had made several reports to the police about his life being at risk, but nothing ever came of it. She called him a peacemaker in the community.

“He always wanted to help, if he has, he will give.”

She said he had a close-knit relationship with his children.

“Right now, they’re in a total mess. Their father was loving, every day he would cook for them, make pizza for them and buy them whatever they wanted. He would sit down and watch a movie with them. He was a loving creature.”

She urged young people to turn away from a life of crime and find positive things to uplift their communities. She hoped the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher can find ways to reduce crime.

“No other mother should bear the pain I’m feeling.”