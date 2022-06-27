Murder victim found in New Grant lived in Chaguanas

News

A farmer found the body of a man with stab wounds on Monday in New Grant.

The police later identified the victim as David Lazarus of Enterprise, Chaguanas.

A report said at about 10 am on Monday, the farmer saw a galvanised sheet on the ground off Mahogany Trace. He lifted the sheet and found the then-unidentified body.

Police said the body was lying on its back. The victim wore a black T-shirt, black three-quarter pants, and a black and white sneakers.

Princes Town and Homicide Bureau of Region III police visited and gathered evidence.

Around 5.15 pm, Princes Town police got a report about a cream Hyundai Elantra car abandoned at the roadside at Fort George Road in Indian Walk.

Checks revealed that the car was registered to Lazarus. The image on the driver’s permit matched the description of the murder victim.

Supt Persad, Insp Santana and PCs Sotio, Kowlesser, Ali, Deonarine and others visited the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Princes Town police at 655-2231 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.