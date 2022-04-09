Murder mother of two Omatie Deobarran cremated

News

FAREWELL: Mourners throw rice at the hearse, as part of a farewell ritual, following the funeral for murdered mother of two Omatie Deobarran on Friday in Penal. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER –

A PUNDIT prayed for healing “in the hearts of all her loved ones,” as he officiated at the funeral on Friday for Omatie “Jemma” Deobarran, 36, who was chopped to death by her husband who later took his own life.

Pundit Surendra Maharaj officiated at the ceremony at Deobarran’s childhood home at Mohess Road in Penal. He called on mourners to put aside whatever pain and anger they may have over the murder.

“Let her go with that peace and love. Let the body be returned to that state of purity. Allow her soul external peace and rest,” Maharaj said.

On April 1, Deobarran’s estranged husband Amar Deobarran, 41, chopped and killed her in their marital home. He later drank poison and died at hospital. The couple had two children — a girl, 13, and an eight-year-old boy.

Since the murder-suicide, the children have been staying with Deobarran’s relatives in Penal.

“There are times when our actions are beyond words. But we know from scriptures that everything goes according to a divine plan,” the pundit said.

Maharaj encouraged the children to “work towards” fulfilling whatever vision their mother wanted for them.

“Say, Mummy, we will make you proud. We will live in strength because you will be there to comfort us,” he advised as the children sat near their mother’s casket.

Media personnel were not allowed to enter the premises during the funeral which was also streamed live on social media. Deobarran worked at Bankers Insurance Ltd in Chaguanas.

Co-worker Dennis Benisar spoke on behalf of her co-workers and remembered her for her beautiful smile. He encouraged people to make peace with one another and apologise if they make mistakes.

Benisar said: “If you need to say sorry to someone, do not just think about it, do it.”

The body was later taken for cremation at the Shore of Peace in La Romaine. Amar’s funeral took place on Thursday.