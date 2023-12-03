Murder in Morvant, 2 in Port of Spain push toll to 529

News

Three men were killed in Port of Spain and environs between Friday night and Saturday morning taking the murder toll to 529.

At 10.07 pm on Friday, Wendell Stewart, 71, of De Nobriga Street, Morvant died in a drive-by shooting incident in an area known as Nine Stories in Morvant.

CCTV video footage of the incident circulating on WhatsApp showed Stewart standing on a balcony with another man when a wagon drove down the street. As the wagon passed, shots were fired from an occupant in the back seat.

Stewart fell to the ground while the other man rushed through a gate leading into his house. Two other men noticed Stewart on the ground and rushed to his aid.

It was reported that two others – Denesha Burgin, 22, and Nicholas Yearwood, 21 – were injured. All three were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment but Stewart was pronounced dead.

Around 10 am on Saturday, another man was shot to death, this time on Oxford Street, East Port of Spain.

According to reports, Antonio Checkley, of Laventille was walking along the street when a vehicle pulled up next to him. Gunshots were fired and the vehicle drove off. Checkley was found on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Then, at about 11.30 am, police received a report of a man who was stabbed on George Street.

Officers found the man lying on the road in a pool of blood. The man had yet to be identified.