Murder accused on bail, granted bail for having stolen car

A 26-year-old man on bail charged with a 2015 murder has been granted bail, this time, for a charge of having a stolen car.

On Wednesday, Javan Jules of Longdenville in Chaguanas appeared before Master Sarah De Silva in the High Court for allegedly having a Toyota Aqua car in Tableland. The car was recently reported stolen at gunpoint in Point Fortin.

De Silva granted him $78,000 bail and adjourned the case to April 10.

The police arrested Jules on March 9 and seized the car.

WPC Williams of the Point Fortin CID laid the charge.

Attorney Taradath Singh applied for bail on behalf of Jules, who works as a car rental operator for a recently opened business.

The attorney raised several issues relating to fingerprint impressions and body cameras.

Singh also submitted that his client was on bail charged with murder. He added that his client was entitled to bail on the unrelated, new charge.

The prosecution objected and the case was stood down three times before the master decided to grant the bail.

Newsday learnt that in September 2023, Jules was granted bail charged with the murder of a man in Laventille in June 2015.