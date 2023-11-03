Mum of accident victim: God sent me an angel for 17 years

News

Dominic Cardinal’s funeral service held at Guides funeral home, Coffee street San Fernando –

The mother of the second person who died from the October 14 accident at La Romaine thanked God for giving her an angel for 17 years.

Speaking to the congregation at the funeral of Dominic Jamal Israel Cardinal at JE Guide Funeral Home in San Fernando on Friday, Carol Arjoon thanked them for their support.

“God sent me an angel for 17 years, and he decided he needed back his angel,” Arjoon said as she broke down in tears. She was unable to continue speaking.

Three relatives joined her at the podium, and one read a verse from the bible.

Cardinal, of La Romaine, would have turned 18 on December 17.

He was involved in a two-way vehicular smash at the intersection near the La Romaine RC Church on October 14 when his friend Kerissa Maria Mary Dowrich, 22, died at the scene.

He and another friend, Dana Corbie, of Palmiste, were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) with multiple injuries. He died at the hospital on October 26 while Corbie remained warded.

Principal of the La Romaine Government Primary School, Oniel Borneo paid tributes to Cardinal, the former student.

He described Cardinal as “a really wonderful student” who never gave trouble.

“Dominic was obedient and abided with the school rules,” the principal said.

To the bereaved family, Borneo told them that death is difficult.

He said he knew this based on what he heard from people as well as from experience dealing with the passing of loved ones.

He urged mourners to place their trust and confidence in God, whom the bible refers to as a friend.

Dominic Cardinal

“That is important. God is the one we need to place our trust and confidence in. Yes, the pain will be there,” Borneo said.

“God bless you and continue leaning on the everlasting arms of Almighty God.”

Whitfield Weekes, the PRO of the NGO Pan Trinbago, shared stories about the pain of a parent who has lost a child.

He spoke on behalf of the organisation, adding that Cardinal’s father, Allan Cardinal “is a strong contributor to the pan fraternity.”

Allan is the musical director of Antillean All Stars Steel Orchestra.

Weekes recalled that 15 years ago, on July 25, 2008, his son died in an accident. He added that dealing with the loss has not been easy, and he could imagine the pain Cardinal’s parents were feeling.

Weekes urged the congregation to give the parents all the support they can.

He said people tend to tell parents who are coping with the death of their children that the deceased are “in a better place.”

He recalled a conversation with a woman who also lost a son, and her neighbours kept telling her that he was in a better place.

“She asked, ‘Why don’t you send your son to a better place?’ That is the kind of pain we go through,” Weekes said.

He read two verses from a poem he got when his son died.

Mourner Michael Charles sang two songs, Missing You and It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye, while Robert Tobay played a song on the steelpan.

The body was taken to the Rambert public cemetery for burial.

The family requested that no photos be taken.