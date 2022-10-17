Mudslide threatens to cut off Guaracara/Tabaquite residents

News

On Monday, Tabaquite resident Johnny Donaldson spoke to Newsday about a mudslide threatening to isolate residents in the area. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

A mudslide is threatening to isolate the community of Guaracara/Tabaquite along the 19 Ml Mark. The mudslide is believed to have been triggered by quarrying on private lands, which reportedly damaged a WASA reservoir, further saturating the land, already soaked by the constant rain.

There is suspicion that the flow of water is undermining an old landslip obliquely opposite the mudslide, making the passage doubly dangerous for commuters and drivers.

For the past two months, road users claim the Ministry of Works has been clearing the mud off the road, to allow the passage of at least one lane of traffic – a nightmare for those who traverse the area. They want a more permanent solution before they are completely cut off.

One resident, who chose not to be identified, said within the past three weeks, the mud was cleared. But she said last Friday there was another big slide, leaving a gaping hole which villagers filled to prevent further movement.

“This morning it was real bad. There is a spring on the hill, and it seems as though the spring burst, so water (is) coming down here and on the (retaining) wall on the other side. Eventually, if nothing is done, that whole wall will come down.”

On Monday, motorists, including a T&TEC and police vehicle, carefully navigated the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road as the roadway has been narrowed to a single lane owing to a mudslide. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Resident Johnny Donaldson said while he appreciates the clearing of the mud, “My concern is that no one in authority is telling us what they intend to do to permanently solve the problem.

“I pass here several times for the month, but it is the schoolchildren and working people who are suffering daily.”

Esther James, 22, said residents staged a protest in September, but that did nothing to alleviate the problem.

“This is ridiculous. Somebody has to do something to remove this stuff off the road, because the cars dragging on the road. You don’t know where to pass and it looking like this road is going to break off just now. It is just getting worse. “

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes said when people leave home on mornings, they are not sure of a safe passage when they return. She said containers used as offices on the site are also under threat of sliding down onto the road, and called on the owner to secure their property before this results in another major disaster.

She said there is an alternative road through Piaparo, which is also in a terrible condition, and another through Gran Couva to get to San Fernando.

“This would add 45 more minutes to the commute, and with the increase in the price of fuel, not a feasible option in terms of time or economics.”

She called for a long-term solution instead of just clearing the road. and for people to be held accountable for their actions.

“There must be consequences to pay, and agencies tasked with monitoring activities for which they give permission must monitor to ensure what has been requested is what is actually being done. Especially when it affects the public.”

Haynes explained several months ago, when a private developer began quarrying, informal discussions were held when the movement of the land was first observed.

Newsday visited the Guaracara Tabaquite Road on Monday. The roadway has been narrowed to a single lane owing to a mudslide. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

She subsequently wrote to Planning and Development Minister Penelope Beckles on September 29, telling her of the danger, inconvenience suffered by her constituents, and asking for a long-term solution and an investigation into the quarrying.

The letter was copied to the ministries of Works and Transport, Rural Development and Local Government, Energy, Town and Country Planning, Environmental Authority and the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.

“I have received no formal communication, but I understand an investigation has begun with respect to the quarrying. It is a multi-sectoral approach involving the police and the various agencies I have written to.”

She said she received calls on Monday from parents who had to take their children back home, as a maxi-taxi transporting them had to turn back because the road was too difficult to manoeuvre.

Drivers passing in smaller vehicles agreed to take some of the children to school.