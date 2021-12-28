Mt St George Police Youth Club treats children

Tobago

A child holds her toy guitar received at the Mt St George Police Youth Club’s Christmas treat last Wednesday. –

The Mt St George Police Youth Club last week held a drive-by Christmas treat for children 12 and under.

Over 200 children within the area visited the Mt St George Police Youth Club’s club house to collect their gift bag, snack plate and toys.

A representative from the club told Newsday they usually host a Christmas dinner and awards function but the pandemic forced the annual celebrations to be scaled down.

He said the event was meant to bring Christmas joy to the children amid the pandemic.

He said the event was made possible through the generosity of Rhondall Feeles, president of the Fathers Association; Telesha Toney of Toneys Financials; area representative for Mt St George /Goodwood, Meghan Morrison; and decorator Nichole Sampson.

The club thanked all those who gave of their time and talent for the benefit of the community.