Mt Pleasant woman has Tobago’s sole Xmas baby

A Mt Pleasant woman has delivered Tobago’s only Christmas baby.

Rachel Romeo’s baby girl – her second child – arrived at 4.54 am weighing 6.5 pounds.

Romeo received a hamper with baby care items courtesy the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection and Tobago Regional Health Authority.

Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael was present to congratulate Romeo and extend best wishes.

“I just want to congratulate you, Rachel, on your lovely baby. I want to wish you the best,” BYisrael said.

“Anything you need just ensure you can come and find me and we will be of support to you.”

