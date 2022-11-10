Mt Pleasant Road, Carolina Village, now passable

News

Photo courtesy the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry

As of 11 pm on Wednesday, the Mt Pleasant Road in Carolina, Couva, became passable to drivers.

Flooding made the delapidated road near the bridge collapse early Wednesday, cutting off the community to road traffic.

But a statement from the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry on Thursday morning said the ministry, together with the Works and Transport Ministry, Chaguanas Borough Corporation, and “several helpful residents,” fixed the problem.

This remedial work on the bridge, the statement said, was done on an interim basis and is scheduled to be addressed through the Rural Development Company (RDC).

On Wednesday, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh had called on Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to intervene immediately.

In response to the issues being temporarily resolved, the Opposition MP expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of Carolina, Springvale, Forres Park, Basta Hall, Milton and everyone who uses the Carolina Road daily.

He added that the temporary reinforcement of the bridge was based on his intervention with officials from the two ministries, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) and RDC.

Indarsingh added, “Over to you, Minister Faris Al-Rawi and your ministry, for the award of a contract which will facilitate a full overhaul of the Carolina Bridge.”