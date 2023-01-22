Mt Pleasant Mas launches Covid19 and Euphoria

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Members of the Mt Pleasant Mas Committee with their Carnival Monday morning and evening outfits on display behind them at its launch of its 2023 presentation at Kenny’s Bar, Mt Pleasant Road, Arima, on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Mt Pleasant Mas Committee launched its 2023 Arima Carnival mas presentation on Friday night. The launch took place at Kenny’s Bar, Mt Pleasant Road, Arima, and saw scores of people viewing the portrayals.

The band’s public relations officer, Patrice Espinoza, said, “The band has been in existence for over 35 years. It was founded by five people, including 79-year-old Errol Gookool the only one still alive but who was not in attendance because of illness.

Models revel in Mt Pleasant Mas Committee’s Monday morning J’Ouvert outfits. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

“The band is now taken over by members in the community and is more family oriented,” Espinoza said.

“We use the expertise of Errol to guide us in our decision-making. This year the presentation is Euphoria. After being locked up because of covid19 for two years, there is this state of intense excitement and happiness. So, that’s why this year we chose bright colours to express how we are feeling.”

These patrons have a good time at the launch of the Mt Pleasant Mas Committee’s Arima Carnival 2023 presentation at Kenny’s Bar, Mt Pleasant Road, Arima, on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The band’s J’Ouvert presentation is Covid19 and comes with breakfast just before the 6 am start.

On Monday evening, the band hits the road again and will be presenting Euphoria.

They meet and leave from Lion’s bar at Mt Pleasant Road.

A national flag is waved over models at the Mt Pleasant Mas Committee’s Arima Carnival 2023 presentation launch at Kenny’s Bar, Mt Pleasant, Road, Arima, on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

“We are one of the bigger bands for Monday evening,” Espinoza said.

DJs on the night were Dj Ultimate Red, CJ and Smooth.

NewsAmericasNow.com