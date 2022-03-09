Mt Irvine Beach Facility wins THA award

Tobago

Staff at Mt Irvine Beach Facility lift the trophy after being named the best beach facility on the island at a ceremony hosted last Friday by the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation. – THA

THE Mt Irvine Bay Beach Facility was named the best beach facility at a competition held recently by the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

The results were announced at a prize-giving ceremony on Friday at the facility.

The competition, which was open to all the beach facilities and historical sites under the division, saw the facilities judged on landscape designs, cleanliness of grounds, co-operation among staff and staff knowledge of Tobago.

The aim of the competition was to ensure that beach facilities and historical sites around the island were kept at a high standard while fostering staff camaraderie.

During her feature address at the ceremony, tourism secretary Tashia Burris said, “What you are doing is special. Tobago has to become the best little island on the planet, and it starts with you recognising your role in achieving that – being friendly, helpful, able to anticipate the needs of our visitors and showing them that warm, friendly Tobago spirit that we are known for.

Burris also thanked all the participants for doing an excellent job in maintaining the Tobago’s sites and attractions.

Mt Irvine Bay Beach Facility was also one of three beaches in Tobago to be recognised internationally in October 2020.

Along with Kings Bay and Bloody Bay beaches, Mt Irvine received Blue Flag pilot status approval from the Blue Flag International jury.

Blue Flag is recognised around the world as one of the leading awards for beaches.

It is one of five programmes of the internationally-renowned Foundation for Environmental Education with partners such as the UN Environment programme, the UN World Tourism Organisation and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

The certification is awarded to sites for their sustainable development efforts achieved through strict criteria relating to water quality, environmental education and management, safety and other services.