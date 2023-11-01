Mt Irvine Bay Resort pays tribute to former GM Dillon

Tobago

TOBAGO’S Mt Irvine Bay Resort’s board and management are expressing profound sadness on the death of its longest-serving director and first local general manager, Carlos B Dillon, on October 30.

Dillon was 86.

In a statement the board and management said Dillon, a hotel and tourism graduate of Ryerson University, was a gem they reluctantly shared with the rest of the world.

“Mr D, as he was fondly known, was an unfailing source of advice, knowledge, and humour. He knew every inch of Mount Irvine Bay Resort and was frequently summoned to locate an item no one else could find.

“More than a mentor, he was a father figure to management and staff alike. He told the best stories, had the best jokes, and an infectious laugh.

They described Dillon as a tireless ambassador for Tobago who “seized every opportunity to promote the island at home and worldwide.

“He was fiercely patriotic and immensely proud of his island.”

The statement said Dillon knew everybody, and everybody knew him. His loyalty to the resort was said to be unparalleled.

“He loved Mount Irvine Bay Resort passionately and took an active part in hotel operations until his passing.”

Despite his prominent career in public and private service and many accolades, including the Hummingbird Medal Gold for Tourism, the board and management said he remained humble to the end.

“Words cannot express our immense grief and sense of loss. He was deeply loved and will live on eternally in our hearts. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr Dillon’s wife and family, and our profound gratitude at having been blessed with his years of devoted service.”