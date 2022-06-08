Mt Grace man shot in Tobago

News

FILE PHOTO.

Three weeks after the fatal shooting of dancehall artiste N’Kosi Bovell, aka Fari Dan, at a bar in Tobago, the island has recorded yet another homicide.

The victim has been identified as Casmey Carrera, of Church Lane, Mt Grace.

The father of three, who was believed to be in his 30s, was shot in his first-floor apartment early on Wednesday during an apparent home invasion.

He later died of his injuries at the Scarborough General Hospital.

The shooting has rattled the small, church-going community, situated on the outskirts of Scarborough.