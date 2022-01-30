MSJ slams PNM administration’s ‘failures’: Government targeting the poor

A representative from the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) repeatedly slammed the Government, accusing officials of blaming citizens for their “failures” in governing the country.

MSJ’s education and research officer Angelo Hart said the public health system has suffered neglect and an adamant refusal to modernise.

“Even before covid even touched our shores, the PNM administration openly demonstrated a refusal to tackle the other epidemics that are facing us,” Hart said.

He bashed the Government for failing to implement the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications in public health facilities. Hart said many other governments have been using PrEP to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Caribbean, but not TT.

On Sunday, Hart held a press conference on Zoom on behalf of MSJ.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had said the Government would not introduce PrEP, citing that the drugs might encourage risky behaviour.

Hart charges, “Such a wanton disregard to the plight of working-class citizens is reflected even in the way that relief and aid was distributed to the people affected by the pandemic.”

“They (government officials) talk a lot about the money they spent on salary relief and rent relief. But none of them has even bothered to question why rent is so expensive in this country in the first place. Or why so many people in this country are unable to own personal property.”

Hart added that housing was another major issue in the country.

On the diversification of the economy, he said the Government spent millions of dollars on consultations for marijuana use, yet it had not figured out a way to use the “limitless and boundless possibilities” of the plant to create numerous industries.

Hart said, even before the pandemic, the Government complained about the declining revenue to the State.

He accused the Dr Keith Rowley-led administration of fixing this by resorting to several “draconian measures” like fines and tickets, especially to drivers.

Hart also threw jabs at Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, accusing him of not repairing all bad roads nationwide.

“Covid itself has provided an even greater opportunity to extract and squeeze wealth from an already struggling population,” Hart said.

“There are fines for not wearing masks, fines for being unvaccinated in a safe zone, and now the property tax. But anyone who has been paying attention knows this to be a piss-poor excuse.”

Hart accused government officials of punishing the poor while failing to hold the wealthy accountable and made several other allegations.

“Why is it always the poor and working-class that feel the brunt of Rowley’s difficult and not-so-ingenious decisions?” he questioned.

He accused the Government of “moral posturing and targeting of the poor.”

“All of their efforts right now are being put into salvaging whatever little respect people have left in the administration in the hopes that they will prevent an inevitable defeat at the polls in the next general election,” Hart said.

