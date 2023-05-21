MSJ sets July 3 as date for local govt elections

News

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. –

Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah has set July 3 as the date for the local government elections.

He said he arrived at this date in keeping with legal requirements under the Representation of the People Act.

Even as the Government remained silent over the weekend regarding its next move, in the wake of last Thursday’s ruling of the Privy Council which deemed as wrong, moves to extend the life of local government bodies by a year, Abdulah was most vocal in saying the only route now was elections.

Legal luminaries and political commentators have contended that elected local government officials can no longer legally operate given the Privy Council’s ruling.

In light of conjectures and concerns raised, calls and messages sent by this reporter to both Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, on Sunday, for clarification, yielded no responses.

Chairmen and mayors of both PNM and UNC-run regional corporations have said they have suspended services including the holding of statutory meetings, due this week, as they too await a definitive statement from the Prime Minister.

Abdulah said the timeline for holding of these elections should be determined only by the legal requirements under the Representation of the People Act.

Abdulah argued that this Act specifies that the President issues election writs which must specify dates for nomination and the actual election date.

“There must be at least 14 days from the writs being issued to nomination day and at least 21 days from nomination day to election day.

“The President will issue the writs on the advice of the Prime Minister. It is therefore the duty of Dr Rowley, given the Privy Council’s ruling, to advise the President of nomination and election day so she can issue the writs,” Abdulah said.

As to a time frame for Rowley to act and the date the election should be held, Abdulah suggested that as early Monday, Rowley should announce July 3 as the date for the holding of the election and June 7 as nomination day

He further advised that writs be issued to the President no later than May 24, as any further delay will add to an already contentious political climate and cause more administrative confusion regarding the functioning of all corporations.

“We were clear from day one that the decision by Government to try and extend the life of local government bodies by a year was really a political decision to give the PNM more time to get certain things done before the elections,” Abdulah said.