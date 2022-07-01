MSJ: Permanent work necessary for stable country

News

MSJ leader David Abdulah. File photo/ Roger Jacob

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is calling on Government to do what it can to ensure there are sustainable jobs in Trinidad and Tobago.

MSJ political leader David Abdulah made this call during a virtual news conference on Friday.

“Permanent work is absolutely necessary for a stable and growing economy and society.”

Reiterating the party’s concerns about retrenchment and alleged plans to close down or privatise certain state enterprises, Abdulah warned that the absence of permanently employed people in TT would cause society’s centre to fail.

“The society will fall apart. We need to create a stable work force.”

Abdulah said people with permanent jobs believe they have a stake in society and will work towards its growth.

He was concerned that any move to increase retirement age in TT from 60 to 65 years, would deny young people the chance to find permanent employment. Abdulah claimed TT is facing a crisis in terms of youth unemployment at this time.

He was concerned this would lead young people to migrate, settle for low-paying and uncertain jobs or enter into a life of crime.

Abdulah also reiterated the MSJ’s disapproval of a four per cent wage increase for the 2014-2021 period that was proposed last month by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).

He wondered whether the Government was serious about creating sustainable jobs in TT and called upon them to do so.