MSJ looks to Mottley for visionary Caribbean leadership

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

MIA Mottley’s historic victory in Wednesday’s Barbados election – 18 months ahead of its constitutional deadline – is being lauded by the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ).

In congratulating her on the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) sweeping 30-0 victory at the polls, MSJ’s leader David Abdulah reminded her that with such a mandate come great expectations. He said the Caribbean was looking to her to provide visionary leadership.

Mottley’s victory is second only to Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, who set the record for consecutively sweeping the polls in the Caribbean. Mitchell led his New National Party (NNP) to a landslide victory in 2018, winning all 15 seats in the Grenadian Parliament.

After winning all seats in the 2018 election, Mottley sought a new mandate despite complaints that covid-positive Bajans were denied the right to vote.

In a letter to Mottley, Abdulah congratulated her “on your outstanding and unprecedented second clean sweep.”

He recalled that when she announced a snap election last year, she clearly that outlined the challenges Barbados faced required the country to be united behind the leadership the people wished to have, and that the new mandate for the times of covid and post-covid transformation was required.

“The people of Barbados have answered with a resounding response. The measure of the country’s unity is in all 30 constituencies democratically electing as their representative the candidate of the BLP.

“There can be absolutely no doubting that the citizens of Barbados wish you to lead them as the nation journeys into the future as a new republic. The people have given you a mandate to implement the policies and programmes to which you made a commitment in your manifesto.”

Abdulah told Mottley in his letter, “Prime Minister, when such a historic victory is achieved there are also great expectations. We know that you will – as you did so admirably in your first term – engage the people in processes of participatory governance that may not be required by the Constitution or the law, but which are a necessary condition to enable the unity of the people to be sustained and expectations to be adjusted by the realities of the day.”

Mottley, who led her country to republicanism last year, also gained international recognition when she chastised global leaders at the Cop26 climate-change conference. Abdulah acknowledged her stance at this summit.

“For our part, as Caribbean sisters and brothers, our expectations are that you will continue to provide visionary leadership for the region and its people, be this on the global stage on matters of climate change or in taking a firm and principled stance on international relations and the defence of national sovereignty by speaking truth to power or by articulating and pushing for greater regional integration in the forums of Caricom.

“We are confident that you will neither disappoint your citizens nor those of us in the Caribbean who stand in solidarity with your leadership,” he said.