News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 24, 2020: Giancarlo Granda, a former pool boy and Miami native who has shattered the world of Christian conservative and Donald Trump supporter, Jerry Falwell, Jr., is the son of Latino immigrants.

Granda, 29, who told Reuters that he cuckold Mrs. Becki Falwell, is the son of Cuban and Mexican immigrants. Birth records show his parents as Carlos and Etna Granda.

He describes himself on LinkedIn as a graduate with as master’s degree from Georgetown University and a “bilingual real estate operations professional with seven years of experience managing a commercial real estate property along with a youth hostel operation.”

Granda was a former Fontainebleau pool attendant who said he met the evangelical leader and his wife in 2012 and began a relationship with the wife as the husband watched. The relationship ran through 2018, he said.

Granda and Falwell’s son Trey later bought the gay friendly The Alton Hostel in Miami Beach. Falwell, Jr. also reportedly flew Granda on his private jet and introduced him to Trump during a visit to the large religious school Falwell runs, Liberty University.

The evangelical has defended Trump through repeated scandals, including Michael Cohen’s payment to Daniels. Falwell was one of the few religious leaders to offer strong support for the administration’s policy of forcibly taking immigrant children from parents accused of illegally crossing the border. “I’ve got no patience for all this outcry about how inhumane it is,” he said.

