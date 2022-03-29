MP: Hinds failing fisherfolk as Carli Bay arson attacks continue

News

MP Ravi Ratiram. File photo/Sureash Cholai

AFTER another attack on Carli Bay fishermen and the burning of two more boats, Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has broken his promise to protect the fishermen.

He said fishermen and other stakeholders are now resorting to protecting their assets and livelihood by hiring private security because Hinds has failed to set up the Coast Guard base and police Riverine Unit at Carli Bay.

He said Monday’s arson attack is the latest in a series of similar occurrences, including kidnapping and murder on the high seas, which have plagued central fishermen over the past years.

After a similar incident last year, he said, Hinds met with the fishermen and promised to fast-track several recommendations, including setting up a CG/police base, installating CCTV cameras, constructing a security booth and improving the lighting.

At that meeting, which included president of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan, president of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association, Necolson Seecharan, as well as representatives of the Coast Guard (TTCG) and Coastal and Riverine Unit, Hinds gave commitment that within a week, the lighting would be improved.

“Up to date, absolutely nothing happened despite the minister giving his commitment to assist. It is disheartening that the struggles of these fishermen continue to be ignored by the Government. It is unacceptable that almost one year later, nothing has been done to increase the security of these fishermen at the Carli Bay facility.”

Hinds’s response was that he never promised results in a week, and while the fishermen are free to adopt measures for their own protection, the national security arms will continue to do their jobs by providing a safer environment.

At the United National Congress (UNC) Virtual Report on Monday night, Ratiram said around 4 am on Monday, vessels belonging to Naresh Popal and Wayne Ali were set on fire at the Carli Bay fishing facility.

“Everyone is aware of the constant attacks over the years. We must never forget the piracy of 2018, the kidnapping and murder of seven fishermen in 2019. Last year we faced similar arson attacks and two fishermen were also murdered.

“In 2022 the heinous crime continues. Yet the Minister of National Security goes to the Parliament with his manipulative statistics to mislead the country that there has been no surge in crime. To quote a former commissioner, either Hinds is deliberately misleading the country or he cannot count. From October 2021 to February 2022, there have been over 250 murders in this country, yet Ethelbert (sic) Hinds wants to convince the country there is no increase in crime.”

He said only last week, one of his constituents, doubles vendor Ancil Seecharan was murdered at a service station in Piarco when he went to buy ice.

Ratiram, who is also the shadow minister of agriculture, said fishermen and farmers who contribute to the food security of the nation continue to suffer under the PNM Government.

Referring to the rabies outbreak in Barrackpore and what he said was the loss of some 40 animals, Ratiram said this is due to the failure by the former minister, Clarence Rambharat, to properly roll out a vaccination programme for the animals over the past six years.

He was critical of the new Agriculture Minister, Kazim Hosein, who he said went to Barrackpore with his two juniors in tow for a photo op, because nothing was said about compensating the farmers for their loss.

Touching on the continuous spike in food prices, including local meat, eggs and food crops, Ratiram questioned whatever happened to the PNM boast of a tax -free industry.

He charged that interest-free loans, with two-year moratoria on the principal, are being given to friends, families and financiers of the PNM, but farmers have to pay interest on their loans, whether or not their crops are stolen before they are harvested or destroyed by floods.

Ratiram accused Government of hoodwinking the population, pointing out when fuel prices increase, the situation will only become more dire.