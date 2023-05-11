MovieTowne increases ticket prices

News

Movietowne, Port of Spain – File photo – ROGER JACOB

FROM May 18, moviegoers will pay increased ticket fees at all MovieTowne branches.

In announcing the price increases, the company said while it understands times are “challenging,” it appreciates the public’s continued patronage.

In a release on Thursday, the company announced that at its Port of Spain and San Fernando branches, adult (regular) tickets will now cost $60, and $70 for 3D, children’s tickets for regular movies will be $50 and $60 for 3D, while senior citizens will pay $50 for regular movies and $60 for 3D.

At its Tobago branch, adult tickets for regular movies will cost $50 and $60 for 3D, children’s tickets for regular movies will cost $40 and $50 for 3D, and senior citizens will pay $40 for regular and $50 for 3D.

The cinema said that for the last ten years, “despite persistent increases in operational and input costs, which were heightened by the (covid19) pandemic, we maintained our admission costs. However, given the continuous rise in costs locally and internationally, adjustments have become necessary to our movie ticket prices.

“We understand that price increases are never easy. However, we assure you that we remain committed to providing the highest standard of service and quality entertainment to you, our loyal customers.”