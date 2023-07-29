Moves to improve skill set: Local referees complete FIFA course

Sports

Some of the local referees as they participated in the FIFA-endorsed traning course in July at the Marabella South Secondary School.

– Akini Wilson

DAVID SCARLETT

REFEREES and instructors under the TT Football Association (TTFA) have completed the FIFA Member Association course after a four-day seminar at the Marabella South Secondary School – for classroom sessions – and the Manny Ramjohn Stadium – for field sessions – between July 21-25.

The course was aimed at developing the skill-set of referees, instructors and assessors in member associations under the world’s football governing body. Part of the course fell within the Referee Assistance Programme (RAP).

It gave participants the opportunity to evaluate their fitness, improve their technical ability on the field of play, and review videos focusing on fouls, penalty area incidents, handball and offside.

TT has benefitted from the RAP for over the past decade. This year, the country’s top referees were educated by FIFA referees development officer for English-speaking Concacaf countries Javier Santos, FIFA fitness instructor Erick Samayoa and FIFA technical instructor Peter Prendergast.

Some of the participants were 2022 World Cup assistant referee Caleb Wales, referees Crystal Sobers and Cecile Hinds, assistant referees Ainsley Rochard and Carissa Douglas, and prospects Kirt Charles and Melissa Nicholas.

Kwinsi Williams, a referee, was absent from the course due to international duty at the Leagues Cup in the United States and Canada. He will be joined by Wales and Rochard within a week.

The course’s closing ceremony was held at the Marabella South Secondary School on Tuesday where the participants were awarded certificates of completion by the FIFA delegates.

Head of the TTFA Referees Department Michael Ragoonath encouraged the participants to “reach for the summit” and to capitalise on the opportunity that they have been given.

He also spoke on the TTFA’s investment in referees, saying, “with the help of Amiel (Mohammed) our general secretary, we have put so much into the referees department and we expect to reap the rewards.”

In previous years, under different heads of department, instructors did not receive any stipend for their work with the TTFA while assessors stressed through the unfortunate circumstances of being paid little from the referees’ salary.

With Ragoonath now at the helm, both instructors and assessors are now paid their own stipends by the TTFA referees department.

Referees themselves have also benefitted from Ragoonath’s leadership as match officials in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) are now paid twice the amount they were paid in the TT Pro League.

Ragoonath’s impact as the Head of Refereeing Department has gleamed through the entire TTFA and its partner entities from the football pitch to the boardroom.

He added, “Since the TTFA is investing in the Referees Department, we (referees, instructors and assessors) must reciprocate the hard work, dedication and effort.”

Samayoa said he was happy to be part of the course to help local match officials and instructors become better at their craft.

“I’m happy to share this experience with (the participants) and I hope to see (them) in future refereeing events. I’d like (them) to continue working hard and with passion.”

Prendergast who is from Jamaica, also spoke about his time on the course: “Since the last MA Course, I have seen a significant improvement in the attitude towards the (fitness) training.

“The effort in the training was exemplary and we want to encourage referees to find their place in local and international football.”

He continued, “TT’s flagship bearer, Caleb Wales, has been doing very well on the international stage, and now the question is: who is coming next?”

Last of the FIFA delegates, Santos said, “It has been very good to see the commitment and the teamwork should by the participants on the course. So now, what is next? The referees must set their goals and work towards them.”

In an interview with Newsday, TTFA Tier One referee Andrew Samuel spoke about his experience on the course.

“For me, it was a bit challenging when it came to the technical part of the game because not everything seems to be what it is when it’s broken down into fine details. But, overall, the course was wonderful.”

Allison Boney Mc Donald, a national instructor and assessor, also spoke with Newsday following the conclusion of the closing ceremony.

“The course was tremendous. I must say that the wealth of experience that the FIFA delegates came to our shores with helped all of us, from instructors to referees.”

The average footballer may not know about or appreciate the roles of an assessor in the modern game. Boney Mc Donald addressed this by saying, “Being an assessor is a discreet job, but we are important in making the referees feel supported through the mentorship that we give them.”

“It’s very awkward for referees to come to a game where their assessor is absent. We are a part of the refereeing team and we work together to ensure that everything is executed well on match day.”