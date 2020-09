The Vic­tor and Sal­ly Mout­tet Foun­da­tion, with sup­port from its con­tribut­ing part­ners Agos­ti­ni’s Lim­it­ed, Pres­tige Hold­ings Lim­it­ed and Vic­tor E. Mout­tet Lim­it­ed, has an­nounced they will be pro­vid­ing 400 lap­tops with three months free Wi-Fi to chil­dren for their on­line home school­ing.