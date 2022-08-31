Mourners recall Mills’ kindness

News

WHILE a resolute boss, Newsday former editor in chief Suzanne Mills was fondly remembered for her great kindness to individuals by her former co-workers, speaking to Newsday on Tuesday after her funeral at the Church of the Nativity, Diego Martin.

Former reporter Prior Beharry who now heads AZP News told Newsday, “When I worked at Newsday in 2000-2002 she was always very vibrant and always willing to give advice to me as a young reporter.” He said Mills had been very good in her coverage of politics and Parliament. “She had a knack for politics and a keen eye. She was always on the pulse.” Beharry also recalled Mills’ creative writing in opinion columns, saying she regularly used to discuss these themes with colleagues.

Former paginator Elizabeth Bunsee said, “I’d say Suzanne was a great friend. I considered her my boss and co-worker. She’s partly responsible for me being alive today because she would have directed me, upon realising something was wrong, to one of her doctors to have emergency surgery immediately which took me away from work for six weeks.

“She was very instrumental in my life.” Bunsee had reciprocated.

“In return I was very instrumental to her because she would have called out to me for help in 2019. I just headed straight down to Diego Martin from Edinburgh 500 to spend three hours with her. It was my last time spending time with her.”

Former reporter Joan Rampersad fondly related going on assignment with Mills.

“Suzanne and myself had to go to cover an election in the Diego Martin constituency. At some place we ended up, there was a Doberman there. Suzanne was fearless of this Doberman, I was scared. That’s the type of person Suzie was – fearless. That is one of my greatest memories.”

Rampersad also recalled taking Mills to Harvard Club’s annual dinner to give the keynote address.

“She was so welcomed there and was so happy about it. Happy to go out because she hardly every went out.

“Everybody welcomed her with open arms, so much so that when the COTT awards came up about a month later she said, ‘Girl, you have to go with me you know.’ She picked me up and we went, because she had to deliver the Newsday prize.”