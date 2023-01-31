Motorist shot dead in brazen attack by gunmen traveling on motorcycle Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man was shot and killed in his vehicle at the intersection of Skibo and Cargill Avenue in St Andrew Tuesday evening

Police sources say they believed the victim was trailed by men on a motorcycle.

Reports are that at about 6:30 pm, the motorist was attacked and shot multiple times before he crashed into crashed in wall.

The shooters then fled the scene.

The driver was later found slumped over his steering wheel.

Investigations from the St. Andrew Central Police have cordoned off the scene

NewsAmericasNow.com