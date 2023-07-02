Motivational speaker shares message with Carapichaima East students

News

Former Global Peace ambassador Kareem Daniel Ryce engages with male students of the Carapichaima East Secondary School. –

FORMER Global Peace ambassador and mental health advocate Kareem Daniel Ryce recently encouraged male students of the Carapichaima East Secondary School to become pillars in society.

The visit was part of a project by the National Library and Information System Authority’s (NALIS) Educational Library Services Division in collaboration with Dr Jerome Teelucksingh to visit secondary schools throughout TT.

The motivational talk also coincided with the International Day of the Boy Child which is recognised by the United Nations on May 16.

The day was officially adopted by the UN in 2018 and was founded by Teelucksingh, a lecturer at The University of the West Indies. Teelucksingh is also the founder of International Men’s Day which is celebrated on November 19. He is known for his commitment to gender mainstreaming and inclusion. He has been passionate about building an inclusive society.

International Day of the Boy Child is commemorated to bring awareness to not only the challenges facing young men but also serves to empower them.

During his visit, Ryce shared his personal struggles with the students of the Carapichaima East Secondary School. He also urged them to stay on the right path, believe in themselves, and become pillars of society while maintaining their honour and integrity.

NALIS’s school library supervisor Andrea Charles, left, Kareem Daniel Ryce, centre and library assistant Esther Mahadeo-Sydney, right, at the Carapichaima East Secondary School at a motivational talk which coincided with International Day of the Boy Child recognised by the United Nations –

Ryce was invited by NALIS’s school library supervisor, Andrea Charles, to share his experiences with students as the aim of the programme is to reach out to troubled youth, especially males, to combat school violence and other social issues facing young people at this time.

The motivational talk was held at the school’s library media centre and was welcomed by principal Nalini Deosaran and vice principals Stephanie Juttlah and Martin Copilah.

Also in attendance was library assistant, Esther Mahadeo-Sydney.