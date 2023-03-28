Mother of murdered man confused by his death

News

Marvin Marcano was killed at his Rabindranath Trace, Kelly Village address over the weekend. He lived a stones throw away from where he was killed. – ANGELO MARCELLE

THE mother of Marvin Marcano is confused as to why someone would have wanted to brutally shoot and kill her son. Marcano was shot multiple times on Sunday night.

Pamela Allyene said her son never complained about threats made on his life nor did he talk about enemies who would have wanted him dead.

Police said Marcano, 44, of Rabindranath Trace, Kelly Village, was attacked by gunmen one street away from his home.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead on the scene and undertakers transported his body to the Forensic Sciences Centre for an autopsy.

Allyene recalled one instance when unknown gunmen shot him but he managed to escape alive, a few years ago.

Speaking to Newsday on Monday afternoon, Allyene said the Marcano’s eldest daughter was having a hard time coming to terms with the murder.

“I don’t know anything and nobody gave me information to tell me what happened. All I know was he was killed.

“He never tell me anything because up to last Saturday, he was by me and he never say anything about a threat on his life.

She said her son was a reserved person.

“He was not a rowdy person, he was just normal.”

Allyene does not have much faith in the justice system but is hopeful those responsible for her son’s death will be held accountable.

“This crime situation is the worst. It’s very terrible, this is nonsense going on. It’s ridiculous now. This country, it’s getting worse and I don’t know what’s going on. It’s this young generation that starts up this nonsense.

“I would like whoever it is to be arrested but I don’t even know if they (police) would ever arrest anybody.”

Marcano, the father of five, was a taxi driver and would take on odd jobs to make ends meet.