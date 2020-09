The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi is ap­peal­ing to cit­i­zens to stop their “smart man-ism” over the new law which makes it manda­to­ry to wear face masks in pub­lic to pro­tect against the spread of COVID-19 virus.