Mother of former suspect in PC Gilkes death still concerned for his safety

PC Clarence Gilkes. Photo courtesy TTPS

While she is happy the findings of an autopsy have clarified the circumstances of the death of PC Clarence Gilkes, one woman is still concerned for the safety of her son, who was originally considered a suspect.

Gilkes, 44, was shot dead in Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, last Friday.

Police originally claimed Gilkes was shot and killed by gunmen in the area and began searching for a 29-year-old man who they suspected was the killer.

But an autopsy on Tuesday concluded Gilkes was shot from behind.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, the mother of the man thanked the public for their support, but said she was still worried about her son.

“I’m waiting to see what’s going to happen next, just like everyone else.

“I am 100 per cent still concerned about my son’s safety, because there may be a few rogue cops out there and their thug sidekicks they use.

“There’s really not much else I can say, except thanks to his attorney, Criston Williams, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and criminologist Renee Cummings.

“I also want to thank the public who waited for the facts and didn’t jump on the bandwagon.”