Mother, daughters dodge disaster in river crash

News

– File photo

Two secondary-school students and their mother narrowly escaped tragedy on April 15 as their Nissan Navara skidded and plunged into a river near La Resource Road bridge around 8.55 am.

Driver Denise Woods and her daughters, 19-year-old Sierra Wills and 13-year-old Tay Wills, from Sangre Grande, are being treated at the Arima Health Facility.

Denise and Sierra complained of body pains with no visible injuries. Tay suffered a laceration to the side of her face and forehead.

Cpl Osouna and PC Jack of the Arima Police Station visited the scene and are investigating.