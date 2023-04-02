Mother, daughter die in Siparia fire

News

Fire officers and relatives at the scene where Kemba Morris 42 and her seven year old daughter Zaya perished in a house fire along Quinam road, Siparia on Sunday morning – Photo by Lincoln Holder

A woman and her daughter died in an early morning fire at their home on Quinam Road, Siparia on Sunday.

Dead are Kimba Morris, 42 and her daughter Zeya, eight.

Three other relatives who lived with them managed to escape the fire which completely destroyed the house and a car parked outside.

A relative of Morris said a neighbour was outside doing laundry when he noticed a strange light coming from inside Morris’s house. The neighbour called out to Morris and the other occupants inside the house, but got no response.

The relative said the neighbour threw a stone at the car, shattering a window and setting off the car’s alarm.

The alarm awoke Morris and the other people inside of the house to the fire which quickly engulfed it.

The relative said Kemba and Zaya were unable to escape the fire.

Three other relatives, Dana Phillip, 35, Zola Morris, 22, and Zeyden Morris, 16, managed to escape. They were taken to the Siparia Health Centre for medical treatment and discharged.

The relative said the family was in shock over the tragic events.

“Kemba was quiet and so loving. She was very dedicated. She loved her children.”

The relative said Morris worked in a bakery in Siparia.

Fire Service officers, who were at the scene, said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

They said the fire started around 5 am and appliances from the Penal Fire Station responded to the call.

They added that the Siparia Fire Station has an appliance, but it is currently non-functional.

Other residents along Quinam Road came to look at the destroyed house and extend their condolences to Morris’ relatives on Sunday.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing.